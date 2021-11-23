Janette Manrara stuns in bold all-leather look ahead of exciting project We can't wait for this!

Janette Manrara consistently has some of the best fashion, just look at how many amazing looks she's turned out on this series of It Takes Two, and on Tuesday she amazed with another great outfit.

The professional dancer was getting ready to work on a new project, and she'd decided to go bold with what she wore opting for an all-leather look alongside some fringe boots. Janette looked divine in the orange leather coat that she'd paired with some striking red trousers. She then removed a black coat, which might also make up part of her ensemble, to show off her stunning footwear.

WATCH: Janette Manrara teases exciting project in all-leather look

Focusing on her outfit, the star said: "Leather on leather today, fringe shoes." She then revealed that she was working on a new project with former Bake Off star Mary Berry.

"I'm working with this legend," she enthused, as she panned the camera over to one of Mary's cook books, Love to Cook.

The 38-year-old then got even more excited as she revealed that the legendary cook had signed the copy for her.

"Enjoy the recipes, thank you for taking part, love Mary Berry," the sweet message read.

The star commanded attention in her amazing look

We can't wait to see what Janette and Mary were getting up to!

And this isn't the only news that the presenter has recently shared, as last week it was revealed that she would be hosting the 2022 Strictly Tour.

Janette will hit the road in January and February next year, and will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judging panel.

Janette now presents on It Takes Two

Sharing her excitement, Janette said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It's a dream come true. It's been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge.

"We've been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we're finally back. The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can't wait, I've really missed it!"

Janette will waltz to some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK. The live show will also be directed by judge Craig and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show. Further casting announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

