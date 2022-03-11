Ruth Langsford looks so glamorous in pair of skinny jeans and blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is one of the most glamorous ladies on television, and she always looks a treat when she's presenting on QVC.

And she looked absolutely sensational on Thursday night as she styled out a bright-orange blazer and a pair of skinny jeans. In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, it was her blazer that she wanted fans to be taking attention of, as she set her post to the tune of Tutti Frutti by Little Richard and added some orange stickers elsewhere in the post.

Her blazer had a leopard-print lining, and paired perfectly with her white T-shirt that had a beautiful heart pattern on it.

She later swapped out part of her look, and while she kept her black boots and skinny jeans, she opted for a leopard-print blouse – and she pulled it off effortlessly.

Ruth pulled off her stylish ensemble

The Loose Women star shared a link to her orange blazer, and if the bright colour isn't your thing, you can buy it in a variety of colours including black, navy and cappuccino.

The fashionable item comes complete with welt pockets and button detailing, and costs just £87.50.

Ruth seems to be a fan of skinny jeans, and she donned another pair when she presented on the channel last week.

Ponte Blazer, £87.50, QVC

The blue denim jeans fitted the star perfectly and her legs looked sensational as she stood next to a rack of men's shirts and jackets.

She also wore plenty of other stunning items, including some strappy heels, a white top and fitted blazer.

As she left the studios, she swapped out her blazer for one in a lighter blue, before ditching that for a padded coat to brave the colder temperatures.

She didn't leave empty-handed, as she brought with her three tote bags in tan, taupe and orange and revealed that fans would soon be able to purchase them for themselves.

