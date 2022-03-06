Helen Flanagan has quickly become one of our favourite online style icons and she showcased her fabulous fashion sense – and incredible figure – in another jaw-dropping outfit at the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the mum-of-three shared a gorgeous throwback snapshot that showed her wearing a low-cut figure-hugging deep green dress with a nipped-in waist and ruched detailing around the bust.

The actress teamed the beautiful frock with a nude handbag and heels and wore her long locks tied in a topknot. Her makeup was kept light and natural.

Helen captioned the lovely picture: "I didn't get a dress picture last night which is unlike me but I wore this dress a few weeks ago in London x."

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant then tagged clothing brand Lavish Alice as she continued: "Messages about my dress last night it's from @lavishalice."

Helen showcased her figure in the bodycon dress

The glamorous blonde has posed in a variety of stunning looks over the last few weeks. One of the most eye-catching was a low-cut red minidress, which she wore as she posed while sitting on the top of a restaurant booth.

The dress was worn with black tights, neutral makeup and another updo. Sharing the image to her Instagram Stories, Helen captioned it: "Feeling more glam last night… wore a dress from @houseofcb a few years old."

Just a few days earlier, the fashion maven sent fans wild as she wore a figure-flattering bodycon dress that showed off her long, toned legs.

The actress recently posed in a stunning red dress

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Helen posed on a velvet couch, revealing the dress' daring thigh split as she extended her lean limbs.

Her fans rushed to compliment her on the look, with one responding: "WOW! You look fabulous!" A second gushed: "Wow Helen you look absolutely unbelievably gorgeous. WOW love, looking hot babe," and a third added: "You are a stunner, Helen."

