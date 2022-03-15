Dua Lipa dazzles in witchy cut-out dress

Dua Lipa is known for her playful style. Usually clad in lime green satin, diamante mesh or double denim, the singer is the absolute epitome of an It-girl. Now it seems that Dua is experimenting with another style, taking her fashion sense in a much more gothic direction.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to showcase her latest eye-catching outfit. The singer twirled in a black high neck midi dress, featuring floaty skirt, long sleeves and cut-out details. Dua wore her long dark hair down and dead straight with a centre parting, creating a thoroughly witchy aesthetic.

The backless number was teamed with a pair of chunky knee-high black boots and silver jewellery. Dua opted for a natural beauty glow, consisting of her signature brushed up brows, touch of blush a rose red lip. The star danced in an empty underground passage, flashing a glimpse of the dress' criss-cross back strap detailing.

The brunette beauty shared the series of enchantingly spooky snaps on social media, alongside the caption: "I like dancing in my new frock."

Fans, celebrity friends and followers loved Dua's mystical look. Model and former Vogue cover star Kristen McMenamy commented: "Hold me closer Tiny Dancer!!! Love the gothic edge. Amazing as always," with a series of black love hearts. Paris Hilton added a heart-eyes emoji and another fan penned: "Dancing Queen."

The singer, who is currently on tour, wowed fans earlier this month with her rigorous workout routine. Sharing a video of her pre-show gym routine, Dua looked sensational in a sporty ensemble consisting of co-ordinating black yoga leggings and T-shirt.

Dua posted a video of herself pulling some seriously impressive yoga shapes with her trainer Annie Moves, who can be heard giving Dua encouragement from behind the camera. Dua is on the US leg of her Future Nostalgia World Tour and has been showing off her yoga-honed physique in a series of jaw-dropping on-stage outfits