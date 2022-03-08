Miranda Lambert admits she 'can't believe this is happening' with emotional post The country music star was elated

Miranda Lambert was on cloud nine on Tuesday as she continued to revel in her win from the ACM Awards.

The singer took to Instagram with a clip from the previous night's excitement during which Dolly Parton announced Miranda had been crowned Entertainer of the Year.

Alongside the snippet, the star wrote: "I can't believe this is happening. Beyond thankful. I love country music. #EOTY @dollyparton @acmawards."

WATCH: Miranda Lambert wins Entertainer of the Year at ACM Awards

Her fans rushed to congratulate her and wrote: "So fricken happy for you Miranda. Congratulations," and another added: "So deserved."

Miranda wasn't able to collect her award at the ceremony as she was missing the awards for the first time in 17 years.

Instead, she spoke to Dolly virtually from a hotel room in the UK where she said: "Dolly, oh my gosh, I can't believe it," she said of her win.

Miranda was unable to attend the ceremony for the first time in 17 years

Revealing her disappointment at not being there to collect her trophy in person, she added: "It's my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years so my heart's a little broken.

"I've been waiting for this for a really long time – I actually thought it would never happen."

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

Miranda has a lot to raise a glass to

This is the first time Miranda has been named Entertainer of the Year, which means that after now winning the category, as well as Female New Artist and Female Artist categories, she has won the coveted triple-crown.

The moment won't be easy to forget for Miranda, who clearly still can't stop thinking about it.

While Miranda couldn't be there, the ACM Awards were still packed with performances with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kelly Clarkson taking to the stage.

