Tess Daly is one caring celebrity, and on Thursday she made reference to the upcoming Comic Relief while she styled out a gorgeous top.

The item from TK Maxx carried an important message, as it simply read: "Love," in all caps. The lettering featured a stunning red and blue colour design with a signature underneath it, and it fit Tess perfectly. She tucked the top in a gorgeous polka-dot blue navy skirt, while her beautiful blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders.

The Strictly Come Dancing looked so elegant with a full face of makeup including some striking eyeshadow and a nude lip.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, but did add a small necklace to complete the ensemble.

"I'm wearing my #RedNoseDay tee in support of this year's @ComicRelief," she wrote. "Good luck to everyone tomorrow, hope you raise lots of money for this brilliant charity!"

She added: "This year's t-shirts were brought to life by 11 incredible artists."

Tess looked flawless in her look

Fans were very complimentary of her look, as one said: "Looking gorgeous I love the eye shadow looks amazing with your beautiful hair."

A second posted: "Aw fab I've bought one, mine is the love is all around one," and a third added: "Even at 50 years old you're still amazingly gorgeous...we need more love in the world."

Tess is a fashion superstar

Tess always grabs our attention with her fashion, and she looked phenomenal alongside her husband, Vernon Kay, for a glamorous date night at The Londoner Hotel last week.

Her gorgeous dress featured a low-cut neckline and long sleeves and an extended piece of fabric that dropped from her trim waist to her ankles.

Making her long, toned legs look never-ending, the star added a pair of nude heels and accessorised with gold earrings and wore her glossy blonde locks in a tousled ponytail, adding a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip.

The couple put on an animated display as they arrived at the glitzy event ahead of the BAFTAs, with Tess even pictured gazing adoringly at Vernon, who looked dapper in a navy suit and a matching polo jumper.

