The best eBay high street spring fashion hits under £30

Spring is finally here and it’s about time we got that dopamine dressing down pat. From lighter layers to floral dresses, bright hued pieces and new season denim, not to mention the best occasionwear for your spring soirees, weddings and events, now is the time to dress happy – and you don’t have to spend a fortune for a spring fashion overhaul thanks to eBay. Head to eBay and shop our favourite high street brands like M&S, River Island and Joseph with up to 70% off.

Since we love a challenge, we’ve searched eBay’s high street shops for the best pocket-friendly pieces under £30, including wedding guest dresses, spring jackets and plenty of pretty dresses too…and don't forget, when you shop eBay's Brand Outlet you get free 30-day returns. Whoop!

Shop spring fashion under £30

Oliver Bonas floral print dress with lace collar, £30

Florals are always a winner for spring and Oliver Bonas’ ditsy print midi dress has the added bonus of a lace collar – very Holly Willoughby. Layer a fine knit cardigan over the top on those chilly spring days.

Superdry paisley print midi dress, £21

If florals aren’t for you, try this Superdry paisley print with a tiered skirt and ruffle cuffs. Try pairing with suede boots or a tassled jacket to lean into the Western trend.

Glamorous prairie style dress, £12.60

For a touch of the Bridgerton, treat yourself to this milkmaid style dress from Glamorous in the happiest shade of the season – orange. Bring it into 2022 with chunky ankle boots and a bomber jacket.

Whistles micro spot button dress, £21.35

Whistles’ bold green dress features a micro spot print and covered buttons for the cutest look. Dress up with block heels and oversized blazer, or down with white plimsolls and a denim jacket.

Rare London gingham tulle dress, £15

This Rare London dress errs on the side of ultra-feminine thanks to the tulle, while the monochrome gingham pattern adds a heap of cool. A versatile piece, it’s a great wedding guest dress – chuck on a pink blazer and metallic heels.

River Island pink bow knit, £16.80

Cheerful knits are the only way to go for spring, and River Island’s bubble gum pink jumper has a cutesy bow back and is lightweight enough for the season.

Oliver Bonas mesh floral top, £28

This mesh roll neck from Oliver Bonas taps into the 90s aesthetic that’s everywhere right now. Tuck into high waist jeans and accessorise with big, chunky hoops.

Closet London v-neck blouse, £27.30

Closet London’s v-neck blouse features a heart print and OTT ruffle hem.

Sonder Studio yellow duster coat, £16

Every spring jacket needs to be light and breezy. M&Co’s duster coat is a lightweight option, in a gorgeous sherbet yellow tone and under £20.

