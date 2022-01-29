Carol Vorderman shows off hourglass figure in eye-catching jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman sent her fans into a tailspin when she showed off two stunning new looks on Friday.

MORE: Carol Vorderman surprises fans with underwear picture – but it's all for a good cause

The 61-year-old put her famous curves on display in a statement figure-hugging jumpsuit that featured a fun zebra print, ribbed cuffs, and front pockets. She also modelled a stylish plunging flared one piece that nipped in her waist and framed her flawless physique.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in bodycon dress to take on The Chasers

Carol looked so glamorous in the behind-the-scenes images she shared for her photoshoot with Prima magazine, rocking long tousled waves and a dewy complexion.

Fans went wild over the images, with one responding: "Love the white outfit. You look amazing!"

MORE: Carol Vorderman looks incredible in curve-hugging activewear on Portuguese health retreat

SEE: Valentine’s Day lingerie sets: 18 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself to

A second said: "OMG you beautiful, stunning lady." A third added: "They cannot make you look any more beautiful than you already are."

Carol looked fab in her funky zebra print

Carol's post comes after she celebrated her daughter Katie passing her viva for her Ph.D. in Nanotechnology at Cambridge University.

Marking the special occasion with a night out, Carol donned another form-fitting jumpsuit which she teamed with black boots.

Carol also wore a white jumpsuit by Donna Ida

Sharing her glee over her daughter's achievement, she penned: "Yesterday my girl Katie @katie.science passed her 'viva'... an interrogation of her PhD thesis by a panel of examiners.

"She can now call herself DOCTOR KATIE KING. It's all she has ever wanted to be since being a little girl. A Cambridge research scientist and then to become an astronaut... like you do."

Zebra Print Jumpsuit, was £159, now £80, Onepiece

Revealing that her thesis was about the delivery of a new cancer drug, Carol concluded: "So here's me as her Mum. So proud. I know all the struggles she's overcome, and the hard graft she's put in to become this fine young woman.

"I don't want this feeling to stop. She's on top of the world...yeah xx And quite honestly I am too and so is her little brother Cameron. What a lucky mother I am. Single parenting ain't that bad after all."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.