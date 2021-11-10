Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable Wow!

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal.

The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady.

The pictures showed off how Michelle would appear in her role as former First Lady of the United States Betty Ford, featuring a 70s style short hairstyle with subtle brown highlights.

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer discovers her cat's unusual habit

"First Look: The First Lady," she captioned the post, including a picture of her character in a velvet green pantsuit, and one in a summer dress with her on-screen family, Aaron Eckhart and Dakota Fanning.

The actress' famous friends were amazed to see her transformation for the role, as Julianne Moore dropped raised hand emojis and Andy Cohen applauded her.

Rita Wilson commented: "Incredible," with Jessica Capshaw writing: "I cannot wait to see this and behold your magic!!" Even Dakota dropped some heart emojis for her on-screen mother.

A fan wrote: "HOLY MOLY," with another saying: "Wow looks awesome lady," and a third also adding: "Lookin very First Lady-like Michelle! Can't wait to watch!"

The actress showed off her transformation for her role in The First Lady

The upcoming anthology series will feature the stories of several First Ladies of the United States, including Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Showtime original is set to debut in 2022, with other heavyweights like Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis, O.T. Fagbenle, and Kiefer Sutherland also being part of the cast.

The Scarface actress wowed fans recently with another chic look as she stepped out onto the talk show circuit.

Michelle wore a corduroy pantsuit with a sheer patterned turtleneck blouse as she made an appearance on her friend Drew Barrymore's talk show.

Michelle shared a snapshot from her visit to The Drew Barrymore Show

She also shared a selfie of the two on her Instagram, captioning it with: "Had so much fun at @thedrewbarrymoreshow talking all things @henryrose. Thank you @drewbarrymore for having me!"

