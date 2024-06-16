Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Leigh-Anne Pinnock rocks sheer mini dress for unexpected reunion with Little Mix bandmate
Leigh-Anne Pinnock rocks sheer tropical mini dress for unexpected reunion with Little Mix bandmate

It's a Little reunion! The mother-of-two reunited with her former bandmate Jade Thirlwall

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked bold and beautiful in a sheer, tropical print mini-dress for a surprise reunion with her former Little Mix bandmate, Jade Thirlwall on Saturday night. 

The singer, 32, led a fleet of star-studded arrivals at her stylist Jamie McFarland's birthday party at The View from The Shard in London. The newly-turned solo artist looked divine in an electric green dress peppered with an all-over graphic red print from Louisa Ballou. 

With a high-neckline, sleeveless bodice and ruching up the side, Leigh-Anne's figure-flattering dress looked phenomenal on her petite frame. 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked phenomenal in a tropical-print dress© Dave Benett
The former Little Mix star rocked a minimal makeup look for the occasion, letting her natural curls fall to her shoulders as she wore her raven hair down. 

The occasion marked an unexpected rendezvous between Leigh-Anne and her ex-bandmate, Jade, 31, who looked equally chic for the glamorous soirée. Jade opted for an edgy aesthetic, slipping into a ruched latex dress and wearing her oversized sunglasses indoors. 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall attend Jamie McFarland's birthday party and the launch of @ByJamieOffiicial at The View From The Shard© Dave Benett
The occasion marks the second time this month that Jade and Leigh-Anne have reunited in public, with the last time they were officially seen together being in 2021 - just before the girl group announced their hiatus. 

It comes as Leigh-Anne took to the stage for her first-ever solo gig earlier this week. The singer performed a series of tracks from her debut EP 'No Hard Feelings' at a sold-out concert in North London.

Andre Gray in a colourful jacket and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in a black halterneck dress at the world premiere of Boxing Day© Getty
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock wed in Jamaica in June 2023

The mother-of-two, who shares twins with her footballer husband Andre Gray, reportedly took a cryptic jibe at her relationship during the concert. 

The Sun reported she delivered a heartfelt monologue off-stage, in which she spoke of "six months of bliss and hell" and "a stolen kiss".

It's not the first time Leigh-Anne has spoken out about her complicated relationship. 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray holding twin children by a Christmas tree© Instagram
Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed their twins in 2021

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Leigh-Anne explained: "We have a long distance relationship. He lives in Saudi, he plays football there."So for the last two years we've been apart, basically, seeing each other for maybe two days a month. It's been hell to be honest."

When asked if her husband, who needs to live in Saudi for training, would continue to live abroad, Leigh-Anne said: "I can't do it anymore. I can't do it. I think we have to wait and see. 

When asked if she resents her partner for living away, she said: "I try not to because I know what he's doing it for, he's doing it for us. But it's so hard though, having two two-and-a-half year olds."

