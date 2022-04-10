Kelly Clarkson shares emotional engagement story in heartwarming post

Kelly Clarkson is always there to cheer others on and her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, does just that throughout the week.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson turns heads in must-see dress - and wow!

What's more, the program's official Instagram account often posts uplifting stories to brighten up people's days, and the latest one was too sweet.

Kelly and her team shared the story of an ER nurse Kelsey, whose boyfriend went to great measures to ask her to marry him.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson dazzles in glitzy mini dress alongside Snoop Dogg

Alongside a picture of an emotional looking Kelsey and her boyfriend Jacob, who was down on one knee, the caption read: "We love LOVE!

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in bold leather mini dress that gets fans talking

MORE: Kelly Clarkson collapses in disbelief after being shown up by Anne Hathaway

"ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital's rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal."

Kelly Clarkson and her team celebrated an unexpected and emotional engagement story

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww, this is so sweet," while another wrote: "This is so awesome." A third added: "Aww this is amazing."

Kelly's show has been running since 2019, and has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson sets record straight amid claims she plans to change her name

MORE: Kelly Clarkson kicks off major countdown and fans couldn't be more thrilled

The country singer has also won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021. It was announced in December 2020 that the show had been renewed for its third and fourth seasons through 2023.

Kelly's show has been on air since 2019

Kelly has never been busier, balancing her music career with her daytime talk show and now hosting duties on the new NBC music competition, American Song Contest, which she hosts alongside Snoop Dogg.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in floral maxi dress and statement belt

MORE: Kelly Clarkson sparkles in sequins as she makes exciting announcement

The show premiered last month, and has already become a hit with fans, with several established musicians like Jewel, Michael Bolton, Macy Gray, and The Voice winner Jordan Smith among the competitors.

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series prior to its premiere, the American Idol winner was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

The TV star has won many awards for her presenting skills

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in dramatic black ball gown on The Voice

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.