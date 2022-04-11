Kelly Clarkson's attire in new American Song Contest video is not what you'd expect The NBC presenter has style for days

Kelly Clarkson has quite the impeccable sense of style, showcasing quite a bit of her flair off in her many appearances on television.

However, her latest fashion statement caught quite a few of her fans off guard, but it made them love her even more than usual.

The singer shared a new behind-the-scenes clip from the third episode of her show American Song Contest, soundtracked by Harry Styles' As It Was.

"Here's a look back at last week's episode... And yes, that's Snoop & I getting down to the performances," she wrote, including several clips of herself making her way to the studio for taping.

She also shared snippets of herself getting ready and prepped for the main stage alongside co-host Snoop Dogg, ending with a clip of them rocking out to the many performances.

However, a particular detail that many fans noticed underneath her dazzling mini-dress was the pair of fuzzy slippers she had on as she maneuvered her way around.

Kelly's slippers caught the attention of her fans in a new BTS video

Many of them pointed it out in the comments section for her post as well, with one writing: "As always looking flawless…and the slippers to top it off [flame emojis]."

Another said: "Kelly do you have on slippers because I [expletive] love you for that!!!" A third even commented: "Getting comfy with those flip flops."

Several simply complimented her on her, once again, flawless outfit choice, with a comment reading: "Your outfit is [flame emoji] you look fantastic in it," and another saying: "I really enjoyed tonight's show and yes you looked amazing my friend."

While the star has been quite busy recently, balancing her stint on the show with her duties on her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she hasn't let her fashions fall to the wayside.

The singer and judge has been bringing the looks consistently

The award-winning singer looked fabulous in the singing competition's recent episode dressed in a sky blue metallic mini dress, which cinched in at the waist to enhance the star's toned physique. The sparkly number was teamed with a pair of black tights and heels.



