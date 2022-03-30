Jane McDonald stuns in flowing dress for sun-kissed beach photo The Loose Women star is always so stylish

Jane McDonald shared a new photo to social media on Wednesday – and her fans were quick to compliment her summery outfit.

The former Loose Women panellist took to Twitter to share the picture, and she looked radiant as she posed on the beach in a flowing white mustard print dress with a white wide-brimmed hat.

The stylish star eschewed sandals in favour of bare feet and beamed with happiness as she looked at the camera.

The scene wasn't quite as idyllic as it seemed, however, as Jane revealed in the caption. She wrote: "Filming on a rather breezy beach this morning! #filming."

The 58-year-old's followers were quick to share their love for Jane's look, with one replying: "You are looking beautiful in the breeze Jane, enjoy, keep safe and well xx."

Others simply shared heart emojis, while one fan enthused: "You look amazing Jane. Luv your dress. There's that beautiful smile again."

Filming on a rather breezy beach this morning! #filming pic.twitter.com/2dqdabNX3x — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) March 30, 2022

Jane shared the bright and breezy beach photo to Twitter

"Does look breezy, love the hat," another commented, and a fourth chimed in: "Love your dress Jane, you look amazing. Can't wait to see the new show xx."

The singer and presenter has been busy filming in an undisclosed location. Last week, she wore another gorgeous ensemble as she posed leaning against a palm tree while dressed in a fabulous floral print shirtdress.

In the caption, the star teased: "We're filming in the most beautiful spot today... can't tell you where yet though!!"

Jane looks fabulous whether dressed casually or glammed up

Jane's commenters joked about where she might be with some suggesting that she could be taking in the sun in a British seaside town such as Skegness.

While she has filmed in the UK in the past, most recently for her TV series about Yorkshire, the star also clearly enjoys more far-flung locations, travelling the world for her shows Cruising with Jane McDonald and Holidaying with Jane McDonald, which saw her visit the Caribbean.

