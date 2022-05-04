Helen Flanagan wows in phenomenal dress for special occasion The Coronation Street star is so glam

Stylish actress Helen Flanagan pulled out all the stops on Wednesday as she dressed up for a big day out.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some stunning snaps of her outfit for a day at the races.

Wearing a figure-hugging strapless dress with strappy heels and a statement hat with a striking pale pink flower detail, the mum-of-three smiled in the first image as she held her youngest child, one-year-old son Charlie.

She captioned it: "Mummy transformed ready for my day at the races, love my beautiful hat," tagging Jessica Rea Millinery Styling.

The star then shared a close-up photo of her subtle makeup, which featured light brown eyeshadow and matching glossy lips, and a photo of herself sitting in the car that showed off her long hair's loose flowing waves.

Helen always looks so glamorous when she enjoys a night – or day – out and has become quite the social media style icon.

Helen looked fabulous in the figure-flattering dress

She also showcased her incredible style at the weekend, when she posed for some stunning photos – and little Charlie appeared in those, too.

In the first and third snaps that she shared to Instagram, Helen could be seen holding her young son and gazing at him adoringly.

In the middle picture, she posed with one hand on her hip, modelling a gorgeous yellow dress. The below-the-knee frock had an asymmetric design and a waist-cinching belt.

The star headed to the races

Helen accessorised the dress with a delicate pair of gold strappy sandals and matching bag.

Again, her glossy hair flowed past her shoulders and she completed the look with light makeup. Her followers understandably rushed to compliment the glam star, with their comments including; "Stunning," "Love the dress," "Gorgeous," and "You look amazing!"

Other fans showed their approval by posting strings of heart and heart-eyed emojis in response.

