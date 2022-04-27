Strictly's Tilly Ramsay is a vision in chic skiwear

Tilly Ramsay has jetted back off the alps for a mountain getaway in Val Thorens with friends. The former Strictly star and daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay hit the slopes to party in true après-ski style, looking incredible in some seriously chic skiwear.

Tilly looked like a Bond girl in her all-white ski outfit, featuring a padded ski jacket with a fur-trim hood and matching white ski trousers in a fitted flared style with black side stripes. She teamed the slinky ensemble with a silver helmet and goggles with a blue-tinted lens.

The 20-year-old wore her long blonde tresses down loose under her helmet and opted for a natural, sporty makeup concoction that consisted of some mascara and delicately brushed up brows. She beamed in some sweet snaps with friends, also posting a picture wearing a navy-blue sweatshirt and green beanie.

Tilly took to social media to share the series of wholesome photos with her 1.2 million followers, alongside the caption: "Good times and some dodgy ski tan lines," with a ski boot and snowflake emoji.

Fans and friends adored Tilly's post and her incredible ski style. "Stunningggg," one follower commented with a heart-eyes emoji. "Wow super cool skiing outfit," another added, while a third agreed, saying: "Tilly in her skiing era," with a fire emoji.

Other clips shared by the star included trying to ski through her friend's legs, enjoying an après-ski boogie and basking in the mountain sun.

Tilly recently wowed fans with another sporty look to add to her ever-expanding fashion archive. She looked amazing in leggings as she engaged in an at-home workout that boasted sleek cut-out detailing. The dancer wore her bleach blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail and sported a pair of rose pink Beats headphones to complete her active aesthetic

