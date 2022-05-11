Serena Williams stuns as she poses in an electric blue dress The tennis star is a fashion icon

Serena Williams truly knows how to make an impression with her sensational style choices, and she certainly left fans stunned with her latest.

The tennis star shared a snap of herself on the S by Serena Instagram page wearing a stunning electric blue mini dress that made her look like a royal.

The glamorous outfit, called the Lyric Dress, featured ruching all throughout and also a low backless cut, accentuating her figure.

The sensational piece even featured full-length glove pieces that cut off at the top of the arm, exposing her shoulders for just a hint of skin, which she finished off with a simple gold chain.

Serena even added a huge diamond ring with the outfit, and the caption for the post even included an emoji to match, along with: "We're still not over the back of the Lyric dress."

Fans clearly weren't either, as they instantly took to the comments section to bombard it with heart and flame emojis, raving over Serena's appearance.

Serena posed in an electric blue mini dress

"Let's talk about that stunning blue too," one wrote, with another saying: "You make that dress look hot, queen," and a third adding: "Wow that's awesome you are so incredibly perfect."

The outfit was part of the new summer collection that the fashion brand unveiled earlier this month, inspired by "summer days and sultry summer nights."

The sports icon has had a lot to celebrate recently, beyond the launch of her new line and Mother's Day with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia.

She recently revealed that she had been honored with a building in her name on the Nike campus, sharing a clip on Instagram that read: "There is something to be said about setting goals…

The tennis star was honored with a building in her name on the Nike campus

"When I was just a kid I visited the @nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings! After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport.

"And now, here we are - officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus. Blood sweat and many tears, many trophies - it is beyond an honor and giving me chill bumps."

