Salma Hayek stuns in ornate patterned bikini in head-turning new waterfront photo

Salma Hayek knows how to turn out a swimwear look to perfection, doing so once again with her latest snapshot shared on Instagram.

The actress, 57, took to her social media with another breathtaking glimpse of her waterfront vacation, this time posing on her yacht in front of the bright blue waters.

She let her wet hair fall over her shoulders while dressed in a frilly blue robe, tied up to barely reveal the ornately patterned black and white string bikini she wore underneath.

"What's wrong with Sunday blues? Azul!!!" she captioned her photo, instantly receiving a barrage of heart and flame emojis from enthusiastic fans in the comments section.

One wrote: "It's a hot Sunday blue," while another gushed: "Still the most beautiful creature that has ever existed," and a third added: "Vibes mama! Vibes!" A fourth echoed the same sentiment with: "Love all your outfits!!! How do you never go out of style?"

The Oscar-nominated star is having the time of her life on vacation with family, having recently celebrated her 57th birthday while on holiday.

She marked her big day on September 2 with a collection of photos from the beach, dressed this time in, of course, another bikini, a red two-piece with white lace detailing on the hems.

Salma sweetly wrote alongside the sunny photos: "I'm so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!

"My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!"

Famous friends like Priyanka Chopra, Viola Davis, Camila Cabello, Julianne Moore, Selma Blair, and more left birthday wishes, and fans reciprocated with comments like: "You are incredible, exquisite in every way," and: "Still look 18 years of age, happy birthday beautiful," as well as: "Happy birthday miss immortal. You look better everyday than the previous day."

A day later, the Frida actress shared a photograph from her intimate celebration, pictured being serenaded by the waitstaff at a restaurant with what looked to be a delicious layered chocolate cake with raspberry toppings. "Thanks for all the birthday love," she wrote alongside the photo.

However, despite the generally celebratory mood of her getaway, Salma showed that she was keeping well aware of what was happening around the world, taking to her Instagram on Saturday to share her grief for the people of Morocco, which was hit by a devastating earthquake over the weekend which has taken the lives of over 2000 people so far.

Salma implored her millions of followers to help in any way that they can, sharing a list of resources and writing: "The news of the earthquake's devastating impact in #Morocco breaks my heart. The deadly #earthquake has left thousands in dire need of essentials like shelter, food kits, blankets, and cash assistance.

"Visit care.org/MoroccoEarthquake to help @careorg support families in need. My thoughts are with the unbreakable spirit of the people of Morocco during this difficult time."

