Serena Williams showcases her baby bump in two-piece Gucci ensemble

Serena Williams is once again embracing motherhood, and she's sharing her journey in the most stylish way possible. This Monday, Serena's Instagram was a canvas of joy and maternity style as she showcased her burgeoning baby bump in a series of heartwarming photographs.

At 41, the tennis legend looked resplendent in a chic green and yellow striped two-piece Gucci ensemble. The attire, consisting of a cropped short-sleeve top and a matching mini skirt, was distinctively Gucci, thanks to the brand’s logos embroidered across the front in yellow thread.

Serena chose to complete the look with a golden watch, while letting her feet breathe, going barefoot. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion captioned her post: “I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come… I’m destined for anything at all.”

Serena's locks, colored a soft blonde, cascaded down her shoulders. In the first image, the four-time Olympic Gold Medalist looked directly at the camera, leaning against a sliding glass door.

This gave fans a hint of the picturesque balcony view behind her, adorned with swaying palm trees. The subsequent photos offer varying angles of Serena's maternal bliss, with the sun casting a warm, golden hue on her in one, truly accentuating her glow.

The anticipation of Serena's second child has been a consistent theme on her Instagram, with updates on her baby bump and glimpses of her fitness regime during pregnancy.

A week prior to these photos, the tennis star shared snippets from her 'Baby shower slash gender reveal' party on her YouTube channel. And you can watch the video here.

It was an adorable occasion where she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, disclosed they were awaiting their second daughter.

Fans might recall the initial announcement of her pregnancy preceding their appearance at the star-studded 2023 Met Gala in May.

Serena and Alexis, already proud parents to their five-year-old daughter Olympia (who came into the world two months before the couple's romantic November 2017 wedding), made their gender reveal a memorable affair.

While guests expected the traditional cake-cutting to disclose the baby's gender, Alexis, ever the prankster, had other plans. Revealing his mischief in a private clip, he said: "Inside (the cake), it's yellow [not blue or pink]."

He cheekily added, "I'm doing this because I want to troll [Serena] and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal." Serena's reaction to the unexpected yellow slice was to playfully threaten a cake-smear on her mischievous husband.

But Alexis had an ace up his sleeve. The grand reveal was executed via a high-tech drone show that momentarily teased with: "It's a..." before joyfully announcing the arrival of another girl. Serena's ecstatic response? A jubilant throw of her hands in the air.

While the due date remains a sweet secret, what's clear is the overwhelming excitement enveloping the Williams-Ohanian household.