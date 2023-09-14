Shania Twain undergoes stunning transformation as she announces long-awaited news

Prepare to see the Queen of Me singer back on the road again pretty soon!

Shania Twain is back! The Canadian country-pop icon finally returns to the stage after nearly a two month break from her global Queen of Me Tour.

The 58-year-old singer-songwriter returns to her tour with the European leg, which kicks off tonight, September 14, in Glasgow, Scotland. She will also take her show to England and Ireland.

She teased her comeback with an utter transformation, sharing a video on Instagram which captured one of her favorite moments from a previous tour.

Seen sprucing herself up, dressed in a black trenchcoat, rose-colored glasses, and her bright red wig, she is secretly wheeled out to the crowd eagerly awaiting the start of the show.

Suddenly, the tarp is lifted and she pops right out, emerging in front of the stage where screaming fans immediately begin recording as the music starts to play.

She then performs the lead single from her latest album, Queen of Me, titled "Waking Up Dreaming," intercut with clips of her singing to the audience while sporting a different hairstyle, her recognizable brown curls.

© Instagram Shania surprised fans in the audience before hitting the stage

Shania then rushes backstage and immediately begins taking off the pieces of her outfit to reveal one of her signature sparkly bodysuits and a cowboy hat, easy to move and high kick in, before hitting the main stage as the lights go on.

She captioned her clip with: "We're BACK! First night of the UK & Ireland #QueenOfMeTour kicks off tonight! Let's go Glasgowwwww (*said in a Scottish accent*)."

Fans were, understandably, thrilled, and left comments like: "Let's go girls (Ireland) you are all going to love it! The best concert I've been to," and: "So happy for all the fans. Enjoy the Glasgow show, fabulous people," as well as: "I can imagine the happiness of these fans at your show, congratulations."

The wholesome moment is just one of many Shania has had with her fans on the highly successful tour, from baby gender reveals to a surprise performance from the Today Show's Hoda Kotb.

The tour will resume for a two week set of shows in Europe before taking another break till October 12, when it returns to North America.

After another month of shows in the States and Canada, the tour, the follow-up to her hit Let's Go! Las Vegas residency, finally concludes on November 14 in Vancouver.

© Getty Images The tour first kicked off in Spokane, Washington on April 28

The country-pop hitmaker announced her tour back in October, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

© Getty Images It'll continue for two more legs before its November 14th conclusion in Vancouver, Canada

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

