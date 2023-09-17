Elizabeth Hurley puts insane beach body on display in plunging white swimsuit – son Damian reacts

Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to rock a swimsuit like no other, particularly when they're part of her own eponymous swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The model and actress, 58, showed off another stunning piece from her collection while putting her beach body on display in a new video she posted.

She wore a white one-piece suit with a deeply plunging neckline with a band across the chest, featuring a high-cut waistline and a string detail running along the back that added to her shape.

While wearing her hair down, she posed at her vacation resort in the Maldives, soaking up the sun to the tune of Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo."

Her son Damian Hurley, 21, was one of the first to react, dropping a few flaming heart emojis in the comments section, and others followed suit.

A fan gushed: "You look about 28, amazing," while another said: "Divine beauty," and a third added: "Timeless perfection." Several others simply reacted with flame emojis.

Just last week, she shared a collection of photos sporting one of her favorite pieces, a teal bikini with chain-link detailing in both the top and bottom, posing in the sun in a pair of her Elton John sunglasses.

Once again, she was lavished with compliments, with one person commenting: "Gorgeous! Summer is not over till it's over," and another saying: "Just continue wearing bikinis year round please," and a third gushed: "Nice smile!! Definitely won't make me lose my MOJO!!!!"

Elizabeth established her eponymous swimwear and beachwear line in 2005, which caters to women and young ladies aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the Austin Powers actress revealed that she turned to swimwear design to help women feel more confident in their bodies, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

On the inspiration behind her style aesthetic, defined by figure-hugging ensembles with bold twists, Elizabeth called it a love for "tousled hair, glowing skin, and sensual clothes."

A champion for the body positivity movement, helmed by her advocacy for breast cancer research, she continued: "I love women looking glamorous, and this is my main focus.

"On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering."

