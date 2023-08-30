Serena Williams showcases epic regal nursery complete with a walk-in closet for baby Adira

In an intimate glimpse into their lives, tennis superstar Serena Williams has unveiled the magnificent nursery she's prepared for her newest family member, Adira.

Through a YouTube video montage, the 41-year-old and her entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, warmly welcomed fans into their home.

The couple, who were blessed with their first daughter, Olympia, five years ago, recently celebrated the birth of Adira. Now, in her recent upload, Serena invited viewers into the grandeur of Adira’s bedroom.

Taking center stage in the nursery is an impressive crown, perched regally above the crib. The wall behind it is adorned with a lush deep red plush, complemented by similar drapery, forming a canopy above the crib.

The room, echoing elegance and comfort, is accentuated by a wine-hued chest, a majestic stuffed giraffe, and even a spacious walk-in-closet.

Credits for this intricate and luxurious design go to the Dutch firm, By Selina. Their impeccable taste is further displayed through a chic floral vine motif cascading down one corner of the room.

Dangling from the ceiling are stuffed hot air balloons, and a piece of artwork that confidently declares, 'VICTORY REDEFINED.'

Serena’s video takes viewers back in time, revealing moments three weeks prior when she was expectantly waiting for Adira's arrival. At that time, the room, which was previously Olympia's bedroom, was in the early stages of its transformation.

Adorned in chic Gucci maternity attire, Serena gave fans a preliminary tour. However, a light-hearted moment followed as Olympia humorously denied her mother access to her playroom.

Later, perhaps sensing the change afoot, Olympia entered the nursery, momentarily taking over the decorating duties.

Their playful interaction led Serena to remark, 'Where's your mama at? She’s so funny!' By Selina also shared their appreciation for Serena choosing them to design Adira's space.

In a heartfelt message, they wrote: “It was such a privilege to design the nursery for baby Adira, without knowing the gender or name at the time. Thank you for welcoming us into your home and trusting us with this special project.”

Last week, Serena announced Adira's birth with a heartwarming family TikTok, offering the world the first glimpse of her baby. Adira's name, rooted in Hebrew, embodies meanings like 'noble,' 'powerful,' and 'majestic.'

Welcoming Adira, Alexis shared on Instagram: “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. Our home is now brimming with love. @serenawilliams, you have bestowed upon me another unparalleled gift. Gratitude to the incredible medical team. Introducing @olympiaohanian to her baby sister was a moment I'll forever cherish.”

Closing his heartfelt message, Alexis turned to the Book of Isaiah, sharing: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Serena and Alexis pledged their love in a grand New Orleans ceremony in November 2017, just a few months after welcoming Olympia into their lives.