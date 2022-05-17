We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden always knows how to style out an outfit, and she proved this once again on Tuesday with another show-stopping look.

The Britain's Got Talent judge posed up a storm as she stood in the offices at Heart Radio in an elegant yellow mini-dress, perfect for the warm May weather. The eye-catching frock featured a striking floral pattern, with large pink buds covering most of the yellow dress. It also featured a variety of other flowers, and for those feeling lucky, several horseshoes were imprinted as well.

Amanda, who allowed her voluminous blonde locks to fall down past her shoulders, finished the look off with a pair of pink heels and bracelets.

The mum-of-two was left speechless by her own outfit, instead only tagging the brand Oasis when she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

She then shared a more playful look at the outfit, flexing her toned legs as she posed with close friend and co-presenter Ashley Roberts, who looked spectacular in a deep-pink jumpsuit.

She also shared her customary strut video alongside the look, as she struck a piercing pose with her face while marching towards the camera.

Amanda stunned in the gorgeous outfit

Although we couldn't track down Amanda's beautiful look, we did find another bold alternative on Oasis, and it looks just as good.

This gorgeous bardot dress comes in black, and while Amanda's featured pretty pink flowers on hers, this one instead has some seasonal yellow ones covering it.

The item is available in sizes 6-18, and has had its price slashed all the way down to £33.60, which can also be paid off in three instalments.

Amanda has plenty of elegant looks in her wardrobe, and she left fans wowed over the weekend as she enjoyed a mini-break in Paris.

Short Sleeve Bardot Dress, £33.60, Oasis

The 51-year-old rocked a figure-flattering silk skirt and glamorous black blouse. Amanda wore her shirt open and displayed a stunning black broderie lingerie set.

The star simply captioned her glowing post: "#Paris" as she posed up a storm on the steps of iconic Paris restaurant, Pink Mamma.

Fans rushed to compliment the presenter, who styled her honey blonde hair in loose curls and rocked a flirty pink lip to complete her flawless beauty glow.

"Omg the cutest person wearing the cutest outfit... have fun in Paris," one fan wrote, as another commented: "Wow you look beautiful Amanda. Love your outfit [clapping emoji] very French and elegant."

