Alex Jones looks flawless in striped top and skinny jeans The One Show star looked as amazing as ever

We're always in awe of Alex Jones when she's presenting on The One Show, and the glamorous presenter wowed with her latest look.

Although a toilet stall might not be the most show-stopping changing room, the star didn't let this stop her from looking her best as she turned heads in a casual yet stylish look. The mum-of-three looked flawless in a blue and white striped shirt alongside a pair of skinny jeans – a pair of white trainers finished off her look. Her bathroom selfie also allowed a small glimpse into her previous look, which included a pair of green crocs.

The presenter adopted a nonchalant pose on her Instagram Stories as she shrugged her shoulders and penned: "My very glam changing room."

Alex had a fresh face of makeup, and her hair was beautifully styled as it fell down her shoulders partially obscuring her face.

Earlier this week, the Welsh TV presenter showed off her effortless style in a similar style with a bold pair of trousers and nautical-themed stripes.

Alex wasn't too thrilled with her dressing room

Posing in a lift, the mother-of-three looked incredible in corduroy paper-bag trousers in striking mustard yellow.

Complete with a cigarette fit and waist-cinching belt, the star looked wonderful in the colour block bottoms that she paired with a simple Breton tee.

The presenter's stylish t-shirt featured drop sleeves and ruffled pocket detailing - paired perfectly with grey suede heels.

Alex's glossy brunette locks were styled into loose waves, framing her pretty features.

We're always in awe at Alex's style

"Some Breton stipes and Maltesers and I'm ready for a show," she wrote, as she clutched onto a bag of Maltesers before she took to The One Show's sofa.

It's been a milestone week for Alex, who recently presented a special episode of The One Show, aired from inside Buckingham Palace.

Looking gorgeous for the occasion, the Welsh star opted for an elegant tiered white tea dress, complete with a waist-cinching belt, short sleeves and a statement collar which she paired perfectly with a bold yet sophisticated pair of red heels.

With less than 100 days to go until the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, the BBC show was filmed at the royal residence as Alex joined co-host Ronan Keating, 44, to give fans a glimpse at the events happening across the UK to mark the monarch's landmark anniversary.

