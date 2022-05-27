Addison Rae parties in Ibiza with Pandora for special new collection Addison joined Pandora for their summer festival

TikTok star Addison Rae has been partying in Ibiza this week after being notably missing from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy.

Instead, Addison was on the Spanish island of Ibiza, where she spent time with Jaden Smith and Ella Mai for the Pandora summer festival to launch their festival-inspired ME collection.

Addison is one of five ambassadors for Pandora

"I loved working with everyone so much," shared Addison of her fellow collaborators on the collection - Charli XCX, Donte Colley, Cecilia Cantaeano, and Beabadoobee.

"We are all quite different in many ways and everyone brought their own style to the shoot, but we're all also connected through our love of music, style and what we believe in."

For the big event, Addison rocked a black mini dress covered in sixties-inspired blue flower prints, with chunky biker boots.

The event saw DJ performances from DJ Cat Poulain and DJ Tara Kumar, before the night was closed out with epic music sets by Ella Mai, who performed her hit single Boo'd Up, and Jaden Smith.

Kourtney and Travis wed in Italy last weekend, with the pair surrounded by family.

But Addison didn't appear to have been at the intimate ceremony, despite being good friends with Kourtney and even appearing in several episodes during the finale season of Keeping up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney and Addison met in March 2020 through mutual friend David Dobrik, who helped Kourtney get her eldest son Mason set up on the social media platform.

"We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok," Addison shared at the time, before admitting that she "kind of just stuck around and we got really close".

One of their workout videos together was viewed by more than five million people, and the two appeared across each other's platforms regularly.

The lavish wedding in Italy, however, was rumored to be for family only and the newlyweds are reportedly planning another celebration in Los Angeles.

