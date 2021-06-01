Kourtney Kardashian's poolside photo sparks reaction from sister Khloe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kourtney Kardashian shared a number of envy-inducing Instagram pictures over the weekend, enjoying a relaxing time at home with boyfriend Travis Barker. The mother-of-three – who raises children Mason, Penelope and Reign ex Scott Disick – posted a gorgeous bikini snap as well as some poolside photos of her fun-filled antics, sparking a reaction from sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney was first seen modelling a green bikini with an eye-catching pink floral print, pouting as she gazed into the camera.

Later, the star was pictured from behind, rocking a casual pair of trousers teamed with an oversized sweatshirt – and the look caught younger sister Khloe's attention straight away.

The star, who owns her own fashion label called Good American, asked Kourtney whether she was repping the brand. "Are those pants @goodamerican ??", she queried.

Kourtney was quick to react, replying "OF COURSE" and later adding: "I call them my @khloekardashian booty pants".

Fans were loving the sassy sibling interaction, with dozens commenting underneath the exchange. One asked: "can you send me a pair", while another shared: "they are so cute".

Khloe's Good American label is famed for making the ultimate curve-hugging pants, and Khloe's famous family – including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – all love the figure-flattering style.

While Kourtney was modelling a cute pair of tiger print trousers in the photo, we're loving this pair of classic skinny jeans available to shop now.

Kourtney has arguably had one of the best style evolutions out of all of the Kardashian siblings. The straight-talking reality star favours neutral shades and classic styles with an edge, courtesy of stylist Dani Michelle.

Her stylist previously told VOGUE the pair go down the Instagram rabbit hole to find new brands and looks Kourtney loves. She explained: "We go really deep, starting from one tag then on to one similar, then to the next website to the next link, et cetera.

"We go deep into Instagram accounts, as sometimes it’s the most expansive way to see all that’s happening, and the voice of fashion from a worldwide perspective."

