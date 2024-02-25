Kourtney Kardashian follows niece North West as she showcases her new diamond encrusted teeth

Kourtney Kardashian recently dazzled her followers with a glimpse of her luxurious diamond-encrusted grill in a captivating Instagram Story.

At 43, Kourtney confidently showcased her sparkling accessory, adding a touch of glamour to her already stylish persona.

Back in January, Kourtney’s niece and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, showed off a dramatically different look to her teeth – the same day her dad unveiled his $850,000 titanium teeth.

The 10-year -old featured in two videos posted on the joint TikTok account she shares with her mom, and as soon as North smiled for the camera, she unveiled a sparkling grill adorning her pearly whites.

Kourtney’s glamorous reveal followed her showcasing of an opulent Airbnb during her stay in Sydney, Australia.

The Lemme brand founder treated her fans to a panoramic view of Sydney's breathtaking harbor from her lavish accommodation on Saturday.

The residence boasted an elegant pool deck adorned with pristine white outdoor furniture, perfectly complementing the verdant surroundings. Kourtney's camera then gracefully captured the iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, presenting a postcard-perfect scene.

Adding a personal touch to her visual diary, she shared a playful snapshot of herself in grunge black boots and sunglasses, alongside heartwarming photos of her children, Reign, aged 9, and Penelope, aged 11, exploring Australia's stunning beaches.

Kourtney shares her family life with her ex-partner Scott Disick, 40, including their eldest son, Mason, 14.

The Kardashians are no strangers to flaunting their affluence, a trait echoed by Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, 18, known for her striking makeup and luxurious lifestyle.

Alabama's lavish gifts from Travis, including a high-end white Birkin bag and a Mercedes G-Wagon, further underscore the family's penchant for opulence.

Travis, the renowned Blink-182 drummer, also shares a son, Landon, 20, with his ex Shanna Moakler, 48.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has recently resumed her social media engagement after a brief hiatus following the birth of her and Travis's first child together, Rocky Thirteen, in early November 2023.

Since welcoming Rocky, Kourtney has maintained a relatively private profile, savoring the early moments of parenthood and reportedly keeping Rocky away from the public eye to cherish their time as a new family.

