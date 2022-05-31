Sofia Vergara wows in bold zebra swimsuit to celebrate Memorial Day The Modern Family actress belied her age

Sofia Vergara put on a sultry display in a bold zebra swimsuit as she took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day. The 49-year-old actress looked sensational in her monochrome, strapless swimsuit which she teamed with a pair of cherry-red sunglasses and oversized gold hoops. Posing with her hands behind her head, Sofia appeared to be enjoying her pool day in the sun.

Reflecting on the weekend, Sofia captioned the post: "Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe."

Her fans rushed to the comments section in awe of the brunette beauty, with one adding: "Stunning as always."

Another penned: "You are absolutely gorgeous."

This isn't the first time we've seen the Modern Family star dazzle in a daring swimsuit. Earlier on Monday, Sofia took to her Instagram Stories to show off a separate neon green number. With her golden legs on full display, the actress looked every inch the supermodel. Sharing the images with her 25.6 million followers, Sofia tagged the images: "Memorial Weekend" and "Ready pal summer!"

Sofia soaked up the sun in her incredible zebra swimsuit

The sizzling photos come in the wake of Sofia's big Netflix project in the form of a miniseries entitled Griselda. Sofia is set to play the infamous Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco, who made a name for herself in the Colombia-to-Miami drug trade.

Over the years, Griselda adopted a range of nicknames including the likes of "Cocaine Godmother", "La Madrina", and "The Black Widow."

The actress will be appearing as a judge on America's Got Talent 2022

Speaking of her role at the time, Sofia said: "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

Filming for the limited series began earlier this year, and although a release date has not yet been given, fans are hopeful that the Netflix show will grace our screens before the end of this year.

