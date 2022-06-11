Perrie Edwards wows fans in black bikini as she poses poolside The Little Mix star looked sensational!

Perrie Edwards was enjoying a lazy Saturday, and she stunned her fans when she shared some stunning photos of her posing by the pool wearing a black bikini top.

The Little Mix star looked phenomenal in the swimwear, that was paired with a blue beach shawl, and she carried a straw hat in her hand to ward off the sun's rays. She also wore a green bobble bracelet as she brought her hand up to her face to shield her eyes. The star also shared some photos of baby Axel, and he looked appropriately dressed for the pool.

In one snap, the tot simply wore a white outfit, but in a later snap this had been swapped out for a bib that was covered in cartoon whales. How adorable!

On her Stories, Perrie instantly made us jealous as she panned across her morning spread, which consisted of croissants, fruits, baked beans, salmon, bacon and a whole assortment of other meats and cheeses.

She also shared an adorable clip of baby Axel attempting to eat one of the strawberries, but it kept slipping out of his hands. "It was a great effort," his grandmother could be heard saying as Perrie also cooed over her child.

Perrie looked gorgeous

Fans loved the idyllic photos, as one enthused: "Freckle Princess! And Axel in the third!" while a second posted: "Gorgeous family."

A third commented: "Your hair here looks so CUTEEEEE!" while a fourth added: "You're so pretty, it's unreal!"

Many others were at a loss for words as they simply shared heart and sunshine emojis.

Axel had the cutest outfit

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old was snapped on a luxury holiday in Dubai with partner footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wearing a mint green dress.

Perrie delighted fans in the strapless dress, that featured sweet, ruched detailing and figure-hugging bodice.

The star complemented the look with some glittering gold jewellery, including simple gold hoop earrings, diamond heart pendant and a signature bracelet. She wore her perfectly tussled sandy hair down, framing her fabulous freckles.

She also wore some raspberry red lipstick and her usual slick of mascara which accentuated her striking blue eyes.

