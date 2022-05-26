Amanda Holden wows in nearly-nude photo for special reason The Heart Radio presenter had some amazing news

Amanda Holden is known for her daring fashions, and she certainly proved that on Thursday when she posted a bold look, as she resembled a classic Bond girl.

The Heart Radio presenter posed entirely naked, covering herself with just a shag blanket and a diamond necklace as she revealed that she was preparing for an amazing announcement involving her radio show. In her caption, she explained: "So proud to be involved in the biggest day of the year for @thisisheart with the biggest prize on UK radio."

She then joked: "To celebrate I'm wearing over 1000 diamonds worth £1m!!! There was a security guard hovering and they left with the ring & necklace within 10 minutes of this picture.

"I've loved the past 15 weeks seeing hundreds of Heart listeners winning tons of cash prizes during #HeartMakeMeAMillionnaire.

"Tomorrow - Friday 27th May - one very lucky listener will become a MILLIONAIRE live on air!"

And for any fans who may have been concerned about the material that she was wearing, Amanda then revealed: "Please join us from 6:30am. It might be radio but you can also watch live by downloading @globalplayer. Faux fur bao @deveesofficial."

Amanda posed for a daring photo

Her post drove her legions of fans wild, with close friend Piers Morgan saying: "Hot… diamonds," and another enthused: "Holy shiii— you're stunning ma'am."

A third joked: "Hope the fur didn't tickle too much," while a fourth added: "OMG natural beauty."

Many more posted strings of heart and flame emojis over the photo.

Amanda always knows what to do when it comes to her fashion, and last week she displayed her gym-honed legs in a super-chic textured skort with rhinestone buttons.

Amanda is known for some bold looks

The mum-of-two teamed her thigh-skimming shorts with a matching blazer, crafted from textured tweed fabric in a Barbie-pink hue.

The star layered her tailored jacket over a silky lilac blouse, slipping on a pair of pastel pointed-toe heels.

She styled her honey blonde hair in a slicked-back messy bun, adding fluttery false lashes, smokey eyeshadow and lots of bronzer to complete her beauty glow.

