Amanda Holden looks like a goddess in new Instagram post – fans have questions The BGT judge looks incredible

Amanda Holden looked like a glamorous goddess as she took her seat on the BGT judging panel for the first live show this week.

MORE: Amanda Holden wows in nearly-nude photo for special reason

The 51-year-old shared a clip on Instagram with her fans, showcasing her incredible look – an off-the-shoulder metallic sequinned gown with a thigh-high split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

WATCH: Amanda Holden looks like a goddess for BGT live show

Fans went wild for her stunning appearance and flooded the comments with compliments, love heart emojis and flames.

READ: Amanda Holden soaks up the sun in gorgeous bikini photo

MORE: Amanda Holden's lifelike £5k playhouse for daughters will blow your mind

Some had some questions for the mum-of-two, however, while others likened her to two other famous celebrities.

The 51-year-old was inundated with compliments

"I don't care about the dress and shoes, I want to know what the lip colour is??!!" one follower requested, while a second asked: "I swear, are you Benjamin Button??"” A third queried: "You look absolutely amazing. Do you eat or do you just work out all the time?"

One fan likened Amanda to a famous supermodel – "Very Kate Moss" – while a second suggested, "Looks like Pamela Anderson!!!!!"

READ: Amanda Holden struts in ultra-flattering suit– and looks like a total boss

MORE: BGT judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden & more have the most epic homes – inside

Amanda is no stranger to causing a stir with her BGT ensembles. In the past, her risqué designs have even sparked complaints to Ofcom – not that Amanda cares.

Amanda has previously come under fire for her BGT outfits

Last year, she responded to reports that her stunning Suzanne Neville dress, which also featured a high slit, had gathered 896 complaints.

READ: Amanda Holden's head-turning mini skirt is the perfect holiday buy

MORE: BGT judge Amanda Holden's two family homes are stunning – inside

"Just to say this dress got a tiny 136 complaints out of the 896 we apparently got that night,” Amanda wrote at the time. "Surely there are more terrible and important things to write about...don't you agree? I'm baffled why it's still going on," she said, before adding the hashtag "#sexist".

The star has said she is always "mindful" of the way she looks

Amanda previously defended her clothing choices in an interview with HELLO! saying she was "mindful" of the way she looks.

"There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash," the mum-of-two stated. "To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.

"My nan Ethel used to tell me, 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.