Denise Welch looks stunning in red swimsuit in sun-soaked photo The Loose Women star has a killer bikini body

Denise Welch knows how to enjoy the sun, and the Loose Women star proved that on Thursday as she shared a snap from her trip to Croatia.

READ: Denise Welch reveals controversial health decision – fans react

The star lounged poolside in a slinky red swimsuit posing on a sun lounger as the scenic hotel background made up the rest of the shot. The presenter was in a pair of sandals and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses as her swimsuit hugged all of her curves. She looked ready to enjoy the Croatian sun with a blue towel already laid out behind her on her lounger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Denise Welch's weight loss journey

In her caption, she revealed there was a heartfelt reason for her trip abroad, as she was due to reunite with her famous son, Matty Healy from The 1975.

MORE: Denise Welch stuns with very rare childhood photo of her very famous son

READ: Denise Welch discusses 'fear' at start of relationship with third husband Lincoln

"First time to Croatia and it's beautiful," she wrote. "Here to see @healytymd but I probably will only be allowed one photo!!!

"Thank you Kevin @norsemantravel for organising, thank you @ryanair for perfect flight on time and @amadriaparkopatija for your welcome and hospitality. All paid for just grateful #amadriapark."

Denise looked sensational in the gorgeous piece of swimwear

Fans were astounded by her sizzling snap as close friend Natalie Anderson enthused: "Gorgeous," and plenty of others posted heart-eyed face emojis.

A second added: "Looking hot, Den. Beautiful as always," and a third shared: "You look stunning as always enjoy your holiday," and a fourth complimented: "Looking gorgeous. Love that swim costume."

SEE: Denise Welch looks so loved-up with husband Lincoln Townley in rare photo

WOW: Loose Women's Denise Welch amazes in supermarket swimsuit with cut-out detailing

Many others shared their love of her holiday destination, and some even sought her opinion on the European country.

Denise has been abroad several times this year, recently enjoying a trip to Greece as part of her birthday celebrations.

Denise is the queen of swimwear

During her time away, Denise posed up a storm wearing nothing but a bright orange bikini and white wedge sandals.

She also made a surprising confession in the caption. "Never been in a hot tub since 2012. Didn't go well for me. Happy just leaning up against this one!!" she wrote.

WOW: Denise Welch leaves fans speechless in eye-catching swimsuit – see photo

READ: Loose Women's Denise Welch inundated with support after revealing 'bittersweet' birthday

Fans and famous fiends were wowed by the snapshot with one telling the star: "You look amazing Denise... Inspirational Lady." "Looking gorg! @denise_welch," said a second. "I'm loving the colour of your bikini!"

Laila Rouass, meanwhile, wrote: "Mama looking [flame emojis]." "Wow," added Lizzie Cundy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.