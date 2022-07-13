Gwen Stefani debuts waist-length dreadlocks - see incredible photo The star doesn't seem to age!

Gwen Stefani has delivered yet another major makeover leaving fans in awe.

The No Doubt singer shared her new look on Instagram and revealed her ultra-long, platinum-blonde dreadlocks.

The star was promoting the video for Light My Fire with Sean Paul and rocked waist-length locks which she pulled off with ease.

Her fans commented and wrote: "Love seeing reggae artist embrace you," and, "So cannot wait!!! Love your outfit and your hair," while other sent love-heart emojis and called her "the Queen".

Her edgy appearance comes just days after she celebrated a magical milestone with her husband, Blake Shelton.

The couple rang in their one-year wedding anniversary on 3 July and both posted throwbacks to their special day.

Gwen's fans loved her edgy new look for the music video

Gwen kicked things off with a video clip compilation of several moments from their nuptials, including when Blake lifted her veil and their first dance, set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

"1 year down, forever to go," she wrote while tagging her husband, and he reciprocated by commenting: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Blake also shared a photograph from their wedding day while they were in the midst of their first dance, completely overwhelmed with emotion.

Gwen's waist-length hair was a hit with fans

"Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round…," he sweetly penned. "@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

The Voice stars said 'I do' in front of an intimate gathering of family and friends at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, the same place where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

The mom-of-three wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang, a white strapless multi-layered tulle dress with an embroidered veil for the ceremony, and a strapless mini dress with fishnet tights and white boots for the evening celebrations.

