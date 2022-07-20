Shakira glides in beautiful Grecian-style dress as she reveals new fragrance The Hips Don't Lie singer is doing it all

Shakira is as busy as can be, and she has another exciting venture to add to her plate, announcing that she now has a new fragrance out!

"Discover the new Dance Midnight Muse fragrance," she wrote alongside a video of her dancing to some of her own music in a beautiful dress.

The skin-colored ensemble featured a structured bodice with peek-a-boo cut-outs along the hips and a skirt that flowed to reveal her incredibly toned legs.

The outfit had a Grecian influence that left her fans absolutely mesmerized, with many congratulating her while simultaneously dropping hordes of flame emojis.

"PERFECTION," one simply gushed, with another saying: "Queen, forever and ever," and a third adding: "How beautiful, you are a goddess."

The singer's big news comes at a bittersweet moment for her, as her NBC competition show, Dancing with Myself, wraps up its first season.

Shakira looked breathtaking as she announced her new fragrance

The show is based around the culture of viral social media dance challenges, with the celebrity panelists providing a new routine for the contestants to perfect and add their own flair to while in their pods.

A new round of dancers show up each week, and after they deliver their performances, the judges provide feedback, and the audience votes for their favorite to take home a cash prize.

Speaking to The Nerds of Color prior to the premiere in May, the Colombian entertainer said: "I wanted to capture the language of social media, what's going on in social media, and how people like to express themselves right now.

Hosted and judged alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, Shakira took to social media ahead of the season finale's airing to share her thoughts.

Dancing with Myself's finale airs on 19 July

Along with a compilation of some of her favorite moments while doing the show, she wrote: "What a fun ride it's been making this show, can't believe today is the finale! Hope you enjoyed it and danced as much as we did!"

