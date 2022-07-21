Alex Scott turns heads in breathtaking gown The former footballer has been providing coverage of the Women's Euros

Alex Scott is the perfect presenter for the Women's Euros, providing incredible insights into the matches, but we're also equally obsessed with her fashion.

And during Wednesday night's match, that saw England triumph over Spain, we could not take out eyes off of her stunning red gown. The gorgeous frock hugged her curves perfectly as she showed her excitement for England progressing to the semi-final. Her stunning look featured a plunging neckline, and she paired it with a stunning pair of silver heels.

Alex shared several photos from the match, including her celebrations and that of the English team. She also found some fans of hers, one of whom was wearing a red top bearing her name.

In the caption, she wrote: "What a night in Brighton!! Slide two sums it all up!! Road trip to Sheffield anyone for the @lionesses semifinal Tuesday?!! Bring it on!!!"

Fans loved her enthusiasm, as well as her show-stealing look, as one commented: "Your celebrations are all of us, love it!"

Alex celebrated in a striking dress

A second posted: "Incredible night well done the lionesses. It's coming home," and a third simply said: "Looking so fit!"

A fourth teased: "You must have been disappointed Spain lost Alex seen as you were dressed in their colours," while a fifth added: "Red," alongside a string of flame emojis.

Last week, as Alex commentated on the England vs. Norway match she dazzled in a slinky pink dress that perfectly hugged her figure.

The presenter shared the look on her social media, and the pink linen dress highlighted her stunning beauty, as it featured a cut-out section around her midriff, before developing into a trumpet skirt.

The star mingled with the crowd

She wore her stunning black hair loose, and in one photo it cascaded past her shoulders and down her chest.

Other photos captured her with the rest of the presenting team, including Gabby Logan and Iain Wright, with the first snap seeing Alex and Iain cheering during the match.

The final image saw Alex morosely looking down at the field, but her glum expression wouldn't have been a result of the final score, which saw England thrash Norway 8-0.

