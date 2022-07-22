Sarah Michelle Gellar wows in bold leather look for special SDCC appearance Sarah is back on screens later in 2022

Sarah Michelle Gellar rocked a bold leather look on Thursday when she made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic Con.

The Buffy actress wore a leather skirt and a leather blazer paired with a simple white tee for the moment that she walked on the stage in Hall H to join the cast of the Teen Wolf movie and announced she was launching a spin-off series for the franchise.

Wolf Pack is now shooting in Atlanta, and Sarah quipped: "I only came here because they told me they booked Hall H, and I’m like, 'Yeah, I’ll do the show'."

The show will air on Paramount+ and she praised the team, telling fans that "everything that these guys said about family and the atmosphere of a show that [executive producer] Jeff Davis runs is really true".

The mom-of-two then told Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin: "I hope that you guys come join us."

Tyler Hoechlin then took a selfie of the cast with the fans to commerator the moment.

Sarah surprised fans with her appearance

"I can finally share where I’ve been (and what I’ve been doing) @wolfpackonpplus @paramountplus. Oh and it’s coming this year!! #wolfpack," Sarah later shared on social media, alongside a reel of her time at Comic Con where she is considered royalty after the success of cult favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

She looked incredible

Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, and follows two teen arsonists who together start a California wildfire - only to awaken a supernatural killer.

Sarah will star as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who discovered the predator now terrorizing the city of Los Angeles. Armani Jackson (Honor Society), Bella Shepard (The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflowers), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town) will also star.