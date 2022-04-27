Sarah Michelle Gellar glistens in swimsuit photo as she marks special event The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star looked flawless

Sarah Michelle Gellar always makes the most of her time and during the week she shared a photo of herself lounging in a pool in a slinky black swimsuit.

But taking to her Instagram Stories, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star revealed that there was a heartfelt reason behind her post, as she did have some company. Sarah was joined by one of her many pet dogs, and though the pooch hadn't joined her in the pool, he was giving her a kiss by licking her face. "#nationalpatparentsday," she captioned her photo.

The mom-of-two then proceeded to share several snaps of her many pet dogs, including two where she cuddled up to an adorable puppy in front of a Christmas tree.

The actress finished her series of photos with an adorable shot of her trio of dogs all hanging out together. How cute!

Sarah was joined by her dog by the pool

Last month, the 45-year-old sparked jealousy when she shared some sun-soaked photos from her lavish vacation.

Sarah showed off her all-natural appearance in a black two-piece with the beach setting visible in the reflection of her sunglasses.

She captioned the post: "Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun."

In the second image, she removed her shades to reveal her makeup-free complexion and both snapshots were dreamy.

Sarah is one proud dog owner

Her fans agreed and bombarded her with compliments: "Absolutely gorgeous," wrote one, while another added: "Wow, you look absolutely stunning."

Sarah's famous friends chimed in too with Amanda Kloots writing: "Gorgeous!!!!! Wow," and Selma Blair commenting: "You look super baby style."

Sarah and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. share three adorable dogs, puppies Kumi and Sato, who are both Akita puppies, and a one-year-old Dachshund, Franz.

The family previously had a Burmese Mountain dog, Bella, but in 2019 she passed away after she had been with Sarah for six years.

