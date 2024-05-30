Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzles in a semi-sheer strapless black lace bustier in Las Vegas

Sarah Michelle Gellar continues to enchant fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, the 47-year-old actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her chic ensemble during a Las Vegas getaway.

In her Instagram post, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star dazzled in a strapless, black lace bustier top with a slight v-neckline, paired with high-waisted, light blue baggy jeans.

Her blonde hair cascaded effortlessly, and she accessorized her outfit with an array of sparkling jewelry, including three diamond necklaces, a stack of bracelets, and multiple hoop earrings. “Vegas Era Sarah is a good time,” she captioned the post, perfectly capturing the vibrant energy of her look.

To give credit where it’s due, Sarah acknowledged the talented designers behind her sultry style on her Instagram Story.

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar stunned in her sizzling outfit

Her vintage bustier hailed from @janeylopatyvintage, her jeans were courtesy of @citizensofhumanity, and her dazzling jewels were from @melindamaria_jewelry.

Alongside a stunning full-body shot, the actress shared a close-up selfie on her Story, showing off her radiant look as the sun streamed in, captioned, "Still catching that Vegas light."

© Instagram Sarah hasn't aged a day!

Sarah’s Las Vegas wardrobe didn’t stop there. She also stunned in a green and white two-piece Alo set and a glamorous one-piece halter bikini, accessorized with bold hoops, proving her versatile fashion sense.

The family getaway was not just a fashion showcase but also a time for relaxation and fun. Sarah and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., who have been happily married since 2002, enjoyed a sumptuous sushi dinner at Blue Ribbon.

© Jerod Harris Sarah with husband Freddie

Meanwhile, their 11-year-old son Rocky had a blast at the arcade and enjoyed a pool day, complete with a bowl of French fries, as seen on Sarah’s Instagram Story. However, their 14-year-old daughter Charlotte was noticeably absent from this family outing.

This Las Vegas trip is just one of the many recent vacations for the Prinze family. Over Easter, the family of four spent time in a tropical paradise, where Sarah once again showcased her enviable wardrobe.

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar went hell for leather in Las Vegas

In a delightful photo dump on Instagram, posted on April 4, she flaunted her beach style in a fruit-themed bathing suit, patterned sundresses, and comfortable grey loungewear.

Following the stylish beach shots, Sarah shared a heartwarming series of selfies with her husband, captioning it, “Another successful trip.” The couple’s enduring love and Sarah’s consistent ability to slay every look make her social media updates a treat for her fans.