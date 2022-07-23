Matthew Moore
Cat Deeley stunned her fans during her New York adventure when she stepped out in a daring mini-skirt that showed off her toned legs
Cat Deeley has been living it up during her New York adventure, but on Saturday she stunned fans in a daring mini-skirt.
In a series of five snaps, Cat showed off some moments from her trip, and in the second one she almost had her own Marilyn Monroe moment as she got into a waiting car. The presenter was wearing a daring mini-skirt that showed off her stunningly toned legs; alongside this, she styled out a gorgeous cream top that matched perfectly with her outfit.
Her mini-skirt wasn't the only eye-catching item that she wore, as during a television appearance, she looked ravishing in a cream mini-dress and pair of strappy heels.
Cat's first photo showed that it wasn't only cream outfits that she had brought with her as she posed in a restaurant in slinky black top with a dazzling array of golden bracelets.
In her caption, she teased: "If I can make it there, I'll make it… oh you know the rest," alongside a heart and apple emoji.
The presenter stunned with her look
Cat has had a varied career in the United States, as she hosted So You Think You Can Dance and has been a replacement for Kelly Ripa on Live with Regis and Kelly.
Her followers were delighted into the insight of her holiday, as one posted: "Always a pleasure having you in town NYC misses you already."
A second wrote: "Looking amazing Cat, New York definitely on the go to list," and a third added: "Wonderful photos."
The star was enjoying some time in New York
Earlier this week, the 45-year-old shared a gorgeous photo showing off her spectacular outfit and bold hairdo. Channelling her inner warrior princess, Cat sported a headful of chunky braids which she swept to one side.
The mum-of-two teamed her gorgeous braids with a vivid orange mini-dress encrusted with gold sequins. Featuring long sleeves and 80s-inspired shoulder pads, her tangerine number did well to accentuate her toned bronze legs.
She finished off her look with a pair of skyscraper strappy Versace heels, statement gold hoops, and a chunky gold ring.
