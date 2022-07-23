Cat Deeley stuns in striking mini-skirt during New York adventure The Stars in Their Eyes presenter stunned fans

Cat Deeley has been living it up during her New York adventure, but on Saturday she stunned fans in a daring mini-skirt.

SEE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty

In a series of five snaps, Cat showed off some moments from her trip, and in the second one she almost had her own Marilyn Monroe moment as she got into a waiting car. The presenter was wearing a daring mini-skirt that showed off her stunningly toned legs; alongside this, she styled out a gorgeous cream top that matched perfectly with her outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley stuns in wedding dress on Saturday Night Takeaway

Her mini-skirt wasn't the only eye-catching item that she wore, as during a television appearance, she looked ravishing in a cream mini-dress and pair of strappy heels.

MORE: Cat Deeley shares intimate glimpse into family time with her sons

LOOK: Cat Deeley steals the show in leg-lengthening mini dress – fans react

Cat's first photo showed that it wasn't only cream outfits that she had brought with her as she posed in a restaurant in slinky black top with a dazzling array of golden bracelets.

In her caption, she teased: "If I can make it there, I'll make it… oh you know the rest," alongside a heart and apple emoji.

The presenter stunned with her look

Cat has had a varied career in the United States, as she hosted So You Think You Can Dance and has been a replacement for Kelly Ripa on Live with Regis and Kelly.

WOW: Cat Deeley looks amazing in show-stopping leather dress - and it's so risqué!

READ: Cat Deeley breaks silence after Matthew Morrison's shock exit from So You Think You Can Dance

Her followers were delighted into the insight of her holiday, as one posted: "Always a pleasure having you in town NYC misses you already."

A second wrote: "Looking amazing Cat, New York definitely on the go to list," and a third added: "Wonderful photos."

The star was enjoying some time in New York

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old shared a gorgeous photo showing off her spectacular outfit and bold hairdo. Channelling her inner warrior princess, Cat sported a headful of chunky braids which she swept to one side.

WOW: Cat Deeley surprises fans with gorgeous baby bump photo

MORE: Cat Deeley stuns fans with new post after confirming move back to LA

The mum-of-two teamed her gorgeous braids with a vivid orange mini-dress encrusted with gold sequins. Featuring long sleeves and 80s-inspired shoulder pads, her tangerine number did well to accentuate her toned bronze legs.

She finished off her look with a pair of skyscraper strappy Versace heels, statement gold hoops, and a chunky gold ring.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.