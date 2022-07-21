Cat Deeley unveils striking 'warrior' hair transformation - and fans react

Cat Deeley unveiled a striking new hair transformation on Wednesday ahead of her appearance on So You Think You Can Dance.

Taking to her Instagram, the 45-year-old shared a gorgeous photo showing off her spectacular outfit and bold hairdo. Channelling her inner warrior princess, Cat sported a headful of chunky braids which she swept to one side.

Featuring an array of light blonde hair extensions, the mum-of-two rocked her bold transformation.

Cat teamed her gorgeous braids with a vivid orange mini dress encrusted with gold sequins. Featuring long sleeves and 80s-inspired shoulder pads, her tangerine number did well to accentuate her toned bronze legs.

Cat looked like a 'warrior princess' with her stylish braids

She finished off her look with a pair of skyscraper strappy Versace heels, statement gold hoops, and a chunky gold ring.

Exuding glamour, the presenter opted for sultry makeup, including contoured skin, smokey eye makeup, and a sweep of sparkly lip gloss. She captioned her post: "Tonight's vibe is Joan of Arc meets Warrior Princess. It's just about that time for a new episode of @DanceOnFox! Tune in shortly at 9/8c to @FoxTV."

The presenter has dazzled fans with her glamorous outfits

Her fans went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning as always Cat," whilst another added: "You look fierce & fabulous, Cat."

Blown away by her appearance, a third added: "So beautiful", whilst a fourth noted: "Nailed it!!!!"

Cat's latest appearance comes after she treated fans to a rare glimpse of her family life. Taking to her Instagram, the presenter shared a series of snaps from her sons' first surfing lesson in the States. "Surfing with the boys in Malibu. Two in… Two out! Watching the family on @aninebing," she wrote in the caption. "I'm pretty sure this is what Lou Reed meant [heart emojis] #aninebingmuse #malibu."

Cat treated her kids to surfing lessons

The Birmingham-born presenter shares sons Milo, six, and James, three, with her husband Patrick Kielty. In April, Cat confirmed that she was moving back to LA with her family - albeit temporarily. She is currently living across the pond so that she can host the latest series of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance.

