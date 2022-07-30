Christine Lampard is a summer dream in ethereal lace dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard looked sensational on Friday when she shared a stunning photo in the most perfect summer dress alongside Lionesses player Lianne Sanderson.

MORE: Loose Women's Christine Lampard makes surprising revelation about meeting husband Frank

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 43-year-old shared a fabulous photo at ITV's Lorraine studio in a gorgeous lace gown which boasted an elegant halter neck strap and was adorned with large flowers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard makes confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

the Loose Women star wore her raven tresses down, styled in elegant waves and matched her gorgeous ensemble with tanned strappy shoes. Captioning the post she wrote: "So good to see you @liannesanderson10 #lionesses @lorraine," with a flower emoji.

SEE: Christine Lampard makes candid confession about dealing with 'anxiety' after having kids

READ: Christine Lampard reveals it would be 'bitter' if husband Frank found love again after her death

Lianne also looked sensational in the photo, and rocked a vibrant hot pink jacket which she paired with a white collared shirt and black skinny jeans. As for shoes, the star opted for a pair of chic black trainers.

Christine and Lianne loooked gorgeous

The Lionesses star also shared the fabulous photo alongside Christine on her Instagram feed and fans went wild for the update.

She penned: "So great to see the lovely @christinelampard again. Great working with you and defo see you soon. #christinelampard #Lorraine #itv #fridayvibes."

One follower replied: "...Oh Lianne that must have been so cool x Amazing," with a red love heart. A second added: "You two," with a heart-eyes emoji. Whilst others left countless applause and red love-heart emojis.

White lace midi dress, £75, River Island

Christine appears to be quite the fashionista as she recently stepped out at ITV's summer party at the Sanderson hotel in London - and we can't get enough of her look.

The Irish-born presenter looked so elegant in a sleek ribbed gown, rocking the 'Tidal' voile dress from It-girl Australian brand Aje. The gorgeous sleeveless dress was complete with a vampy panelled bodice and linen-blend material.

Christine and Frank are doting parents

The wife of Frank Lampard slipped into a pair of strappy black heels to complete the stylish look. Christine and Frank share two sweet children Patricia, three, and 16-month-old Freddie.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.