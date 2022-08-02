Christina Aguilera is a knockout in lacy corset and thigh-high boots The Fighter singer is heading to the UK

Christina Aguilera worked her fans into a frenzy when she shared a carousel of stunning photos that highlighted her figure.

The Fighter hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on the first week of her summer concerts, and her stage outfits are a sight to behold! One image saw Christina rocking a black corset that cinched in her trim waist. The garment featured lace, sheer sleeves, and a lacy trim around the hem and bust.

She teamed it with a pair of incredible black PVC, thigh-high boots, and added dramatic makeup and a long blonde ponytail. Another photo saw Christina rock the same daring boots, but swap out her black corset for a metallic silver one that gave off a futuristic vibe thanks to its color and structured shape at the hips.

Captioning the sensational images, she simply wrote: "The first week of my Summer Series has been a dream! UK, I'm so excited to see you!" she added, referencing her shows in Scarborough, Liverpool, and London's O2 Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Fans were quick to react, with many posting flames and love-struck emojis in the comment section of the post. Others shared their excitement over her UK shows, and one simply wrote: "I like your style."

Christina rocked different corsets throughout her show

Christina's latest post comes after she floored fans with some bikini-clad selfies while declaring: "Loving me for me." The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker set Instagram on fire with her all-natural look, posing in a white string bikini while wearing little makeup for the sun-drenched photos.

The star's look was in stark contrast to her tour appearances last week, and her new music video for her latest single Suéltame, which translates to 'Let Me Go'.

Christina looks beautiful with or without makeup

The 41-year-old published a video compilation of snapshots from various sequences from it and her appearance was astounding. Christina was heavily made up with long lashes and full lips, while her flame-red hair was slicked back into a braided bun.

She was shown wearing a crimson outfit with extensive embellishments and lace. In another outfit, she wore an off-the-shoulder garment with weighted bracelets around her wrists and gold jewelry cascading down her neck.

