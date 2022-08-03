Halle Berry shows off gorgeous curls in striking cut-out top

Halle Berry looked absolutely stunning during the week when the Hollywood superstar slipped into a striking outfit for a stunning new photo.

The Die Another Day star was drinking some coconut milk straight from the source and she looked astounding in a slinky white top that featured several cut-out sections around her arms. We sadly couldn't see the rest of Halle's outfit, but she did also style out a pair of designer sunglasses and several wristbands.

One of the main reasons she shared the photo was so that her fans could see her gorgeous curly hair – and she really suited the blonde curls.

"Curls and coconuts," she simply wrote alongside the snap.

Her followers quickly became obsessed with the image and they were quick to shower Halle with compliments and flame emojis.

Halle dazzled in the striking outfit

One posted: "Look at my beautiful queen isn't she beautiful," while a second shared: "Love you Halle. Have a smashing time wherever you are."

A third reminisced: "Makes me think about Strictly Business and how your hair was just flowing so lovely when you danced," and a fourth added: "Love your latest ensemble and look Halle."

Last week, the 55-year-old posed for a sunset shot on the beach in what appeared to be outside her Malibu home, and everything about the photo was exquisite.

The star always turns heads with her daring fashion

Halle smiled sweetly for the camera, and there was a hint of her sequinned bikini top in view.

Captioning the breathtaking snap, she simply wrote: "Back in my happy place," and many fans were left speechless over her appearance. Some could only show their appreciation with heart emojis, while others were able to put some words together.

"Magical face in a magical place," commented one. A second gushed: "Best PHOTO I've ever seen of my QUEEN of HEARTS. FAVORITE ACTRESS. I'm trying to capture as much of the beauty as possible."

