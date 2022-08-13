Cat Deeley stuns in leather shorts for brand new update The star looked sensational!

Cat Deeley was a vision on Friday when she shared a fabulous photo in a stunning pair of shorts.

The image was posted by the 45-year-old, as part of a fun video that saw her frolicking with her makeup team as they got ready to I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston. Cat's leather-looking shorts were in a gorgeous shade of brown and she paired them with the most perfect silk emerald green shirt.

Captioning the clip she penned: "That #FridayFeeling. Thanks @KerryWashington for the fun idea, I just couldn’t resist! Starring @SarahUslan & @JenLouraHair."

Cat was the picture of joy in the post, and quickly transformed from being makeup-free and having wet hair to rocking her usual ultra-glamorous blow-dried locks and the most perfect face of makeup including black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Cat looked incredible

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to reply to the incredible clip. One follower wrote: "Naturally beautiful Cat."

A second replied: "Our Cat, brilliant doll humble so down to earth." A third commented: "Love your joy."

A fourth added: "Love this and you." A fifth wrote: "Perfection."

The star always looks so stylish

On Thursday, the star celebrated the final of So You Think You Can Dance with another spectacular video, showing off the £1,495 dress she wore for the finale - and she looked incredible.

In the video, the presenter shimmied in the party-ready mini-dress which featured subtle spaghetti straps, a scooped V-neckline and dazzling rainbow beaded fringing. She accesorised the stunning Studio 54 ensemble by adorning a host of necklaces, including pearl, pendant and gold chain pieces.

Alongside the clip read the words: "It’s the last transformation of the season my lovelies…seriously! It’s almost time to crown your winner! Catch the finale of @DanceOnFox TOMORROW at 9/8c on @FoxTV! Makeup by @SarahUslan Hair by @JenLauraHair Dress by #Ashish Jewelry by @XIVKarats from @Allisons_Obsessions."

