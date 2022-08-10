Cat Deeley reveals stunning transformation as she dazzles in £1,495 mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cat Deeley took to social media to share a spellbinding outfit transformation – leaving fans to gush over her sartorial skills. The So You Think You Can Dance host showed off a brand new outfit, which cost a grand total of £1,495. Needless to say – it's quite the statement piece.

The 45-year-old videoed her transformation in a clip subsequently posted to Instagram. In the video, Cat swaps her classic-style utilitarian navy jumpsuit for something a touch more dramatic – a rainbow sequinned mini dress complete with fringe detailing by Ashish.

The presenter shimmied in the party-ready number, which featured a mini silhouette, simple spaghetti straps, a scooped V-neckline and dazzling rainbow beaded fringing. She finessed her flirty Studio 54 aesthetic by adorning a host of necklaces, including pearl, pendant and gold chain pieces.

Cat debuted a radiant makeup look, consisting of a dewy skin tone, a touch of blush and a shocking lilac eyeshadow palette. She wore her long blonde tresses down loose in billowing curls and slipped on a pair of gleaming gold heels to perfect the playful outfit.

Cat sparkled in sequins

Sharing the clip with fans online, Cat captioned the post: "It’s the last transformation of the season my lovelies…seriously! It’s almost time to crown your winner! Catch the finale of @DanceOnFox TOMORROW at 9/8c on @FoxTV! Makeup by @SarahUslan Hair by @JenLauraHair Dress by #Ashish Jewelry by @XIVKarats from @Allisons_Obsessions."

The star wore a designer dress

Fans and friends adored Cat's style makeover and penned their positive thoughts for all to see online. "Omg I’m in love with your dress! So beautiful and colourful!!" one commented, while another user said: "Love the dress!" A third added: "This dress is everything," and a fourth agreed, mentioning: "Stunning as always."

She danced for fans in the mini dress

Sadly, Cat's dress has flown off the shelves, yet Coast is stocking an equally daring and darling number.

Premium Rainbow Embellished Fringe Mini Dress, £127.20, Coast

The presenter recently resembled an English rose with a beautiful backless, ruched dress.

Cat shared several photos of her posing in the show-stealing outfit, which boasted large sculptural pale pink rose petals, a spaghetti strap halterneck and a mini dress shape.

