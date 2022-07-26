Cat Deeley is a summer goddess in striking bikini with a bold print The So You Think You Can Dance presenter looked glorious!

Cat Deeley is making the most of her time in the United States, and after returning to Los Angeles, the presenter wasted no time in soaking up the sun.

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter looked glorious as she posed poolside in a tiny bikini that featured a bold floral print. The star looked incredible as she highlighted her toned physique in the two-piece, posing in a variety of positions and even getting into the pool to cool off a little. She then showed off her arms as she applied fragrance to them.

"New York is always fun, but it's lovely to be back, poolside, in sunny LA…. California vibes with @e11even_fragrance," she wrote.

Fans went wild in the comments, with one even posting a string of flame and fire engine emojis.

One enthused: "Sunshine and smiles!!!" while a second added: "So gorgeous Cat, enjoy that LA sunshine."

A third complimented: "Beautiful photos Cat and you look so happy there," and a fourth posted: "Photogenic as always."

Cat wowed in the stunning photos

Cat's photos come shortly after she returned from a mini-break in New York, where she showcased her toned legs in a daring mini-skirt.

The shortness of her skirt meant she nearly had a Marilyn Monroe moment as she got into a waiting car, and she also styled out a gorgeous cream top that matched perfectly with her outfit.

Her mini-skirt wasn't the only eye-catching item that she wore, as during a television appearance, she looked ravishing in a cream mini-dress and pair of strappy heels.

The presenter has a killer bikini body

Cat's first photo showed that it wasn't only cream outfits that she had brought with her as she posed in a restaurant in a slinky black top with a dazzling array of golden bracelets.

In her caption, she teased: "If I can make it there, I'll make it… oh you know the rest," alongside a heart and apple emoji.

Her followers were delighted by the insight into her holiday, as one posted: "Always a pleasure having you in town NYC misses you already."

A second wrote: "Looking amazing Cat, New York definitely on the go to list," and a third added: "Wonderful photos."

