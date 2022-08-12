Tess Daly looks so glamorous in striking mini-dress – see photo The Strictly host looked sensational!

Tess Daly is always the epitome of glamour, and she showed that on Friday when she posed in a striking mini-dress from her own brand.

The Strictly Come Dancing host showed off her gloriously toned legs as she sat in the blue item on a leather chair. The post was shared by the Naia Beach Instagram account, and they wrote: "SPOTTED! The NEW GINA dress on our co-founder @TessDaly in a beautifully flattering sea-mist green shade, it’s perfect for over your swimsuit or just to wear for lunch and dinner."

WATCH: Tess Daly models a stunning outfit for nearly every day of the week

Tess had a great response to the post, as the mum-of-two enthused: "So comfortable and flattering! My new fave."

Other fans were also quick to comment, as one posted: "Love it, just need a holiday where I can wear everything!" and a second shared: "Love this! And a third simply commented: "Beautiful."

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "Oh my goodness. This is going to be another purchase! I love all my Naia beachwear. I'm obsessed! @tessdaly you look amazing!"

Earlier this month, the star was in Ibiza and she stunned fans as she slipped into a flattering red swimsuit complete with ruching and an elegant halter neck design.

In the photo, the mum-of-two appeared to be in high spirits as she hugged a giant golden swimming ring.

Tess accessorised her look with a pair of retro sunglasses and a dainty bracelet. She styled her blonde tresses into a mermaid-esque side plait for the ultimate glamorous beach look.

Pining for the Spanish island, she captioned her photos: "Missing Ibiza but feeling fresh and ready for a busy week. Hope everyone's having a lovely Monday!"

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "Looveee this. Getting so excited for Strictly now!!" while another penned: "Looking beautiful Tess, hope you had an amazing time."

Commenting on her gorgeous swimwear, a third fan remarked: "A queen in the Selene swimsuit", and a fourth noted: "Gorge" followed by a red heart emoji.

