Denise van Outen stuns in shimmering mini-dress for incredible outing The presenter was part of The Big Breakfast

Denise van Outen really knows how to turn a look and she looked spectacular on Saturday as she headed out for The Big Breakfast.

The former Strictly finalist sizzled with her outfit choice as she looked spectacular in a shimmering mini-dress which was made up of hundreds of multicoloured sequins. The top featured a plunging neckline, and allowed Denise to show off her beautifully toned legs as she posed with other members of the crew, including Judi Love and Joel Dommett. She finished the look off with a striking pair of strappy heels.

In a joyous caption, she wrote: "So much fun (NEW) THE BIG BREAKFAST @channel4 @mothecomedian @ajodudu @1judilove smashed it."

Judi was one of the first to respond, as she said "It was a pleasure meeting you!! Gorgeous inside and out Queen," and other fans were just as complimentary.

One enthused: "Looking absolutely gorgeous Denise," while a second added: "You look as gorgeous as ever. Nice to see the Big Breakfast Show is back!"

A third posted: "Beautiful Denise! Loved it this morning," while a fourth simply said: "You look gorgeous Denise."

The star looked gorgeosu in her frock

Last week, Denise flaunted her killer legs in a silky thigh-high electric blue dress as she dazzled the crowds in Leeds.

Taking to her Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a carousel of joyous snaps from her night of DJing at Revolución de Cuba. In the photos, Denise could be seen perfecting a series of poses as she stood behind the DJ decks.

Denise is an incredible DJ

Dressed to the nines, the former Big Brother contestant opted for a blue camisole mini dress adorned with sprigs of cherry blossom. She teamed her glamorous number with a pair of strappy silver heels, a gold bangle, and a set of chunky stud earrings.

Denise styled her blonde tresses into loose waves which she wore loose around her shoulders.

She finished off her sultry appearance with a touch of glamorous makeup comprising flawless skin, bold eyeliner, a slick of pink lipstick and a touch of shimmery highlighter.

