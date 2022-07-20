Nicole Scherzinger completely steals the show in flowing white gown The Poison singer was breathtaking

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to look effortlessly beautiful, and she proved that once again during the week when she stole the show in a breathtaking gown.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the Don't Cha hitmaker twirled and swirled the sheer train of the stunning white frock around her body. Elsewhere, the figure-hugging outfit featured silver streaks, and Nicole had perfectly paired the item with a pair of stiletto heels. Her hair was also to die for, beautifully styled in a bun, with just a few strands falling down past her cheeks.

In her caption, she spoke highly of the designer gown, as she penned: "Come check this @julienmacdonald dress," and she finished the remarks off with a white heart emoji.

Fans lost their minds over the spectacular gown, as one enthused: "That dress is as flawless as you," while designer Julien Macdonald added: "Looking Amazing Incredible. OBSESSED."

A third enthusiastic fan commented: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP THIS DRESS ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I'm so obsessed, love you so much!" while a fourth shared: "Yes ma'am queen you know how to make my day."

Nicole looked so elegant in the awe-inspiring outfit

Nicole was recently enjoying some time away in Santorini with boyfriend Thom Evans, where she donned some amazing outfits.

In one photo, the 44-year-old slipped into a figure-hugging mesh dress that featured a cropped top and a maxi skirt that accentuated Nicole's svelte figure.

She finished off her look with some dainty gold jewellery, black leather sandals, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Nicole has some amazing holiday fashion

Opting for a glamorous hairdo, the songstress swept her raven locks back into a chic, twisted bun. Ever the beauty icon, Nicole looked luminous with her choice of dewy make-up.

Sharing her sun-soaked snaps with her followers, Nicole captioned the post: "I'm in love… with Santorini."

Reacting to the breathtaking coastal backdrop, one fan wrote: "Wow! Picturesque views, and Santorini looks amazing too!"

