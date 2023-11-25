Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Simpson's waist-cinching leather outfit just got upstaged by her jaw-dropping dressing room

Jessica Simpson's waist-cinching leather outfit just got upstaged by her jaw-dropping dressing room

The ‘I Think I'm in Love With You’ singer’s shoe collection is wild

jessica simpson
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Jessica Simpson has been showing off her fall style, from sexy bustier dresses to Daisy Duke shorts evoking her role in the Dukes of Hazzard, but this look might be our favorite yet. 

In a snap posted to her Instagram stories, the singer went for a bold and quirky vintage rock chick style, channeling the 1970s with a patchwork leather trench cinched at the waist along with black boots and tights. 

WATCH: Jessica Simpson opens doors to daughter Birdie's epic bedroom

Finishing off the ensemble with layered necklaces, Jessica styled her blonde hair super straight – parted in the middle Gen-Z style – with a Y2K dramatic smokey eye and nude lip to bring even more throwback glam. 

But as much as her cool vibe took center stage, there was something else that caught our attention: her pristine dressing room in the backdrop.

jessica simpson patchwork leather trench
Jessica rocked a 1970s style patchwork leather trench against the backdrop of her vintage-inspired dressing room

The spacious vintage-inspired space, decorated in moss green and neutrals, has beautiful hardwood floors, a dark floral accent wall and a rustic shelf to display Jessica’s platform shoes. There’s also a modern touch – a steel rack holding dozens of glamorous pairs of shoes, a virtual fantasy collection of every color imaginable, from strappy heels to high heeled boots. And nearby is an antique-look velvet chair with fringe - the perfect place to sit as you try them all on.

Jessica Simpson channels Barbie in pink dress
Jessica's the perfect Barbie in a pink minidress for one of her famous mirror selfies

Jessica gave us a glimpse of her shoe collection and immaculate dressing room on Instagram as she drew attention to her Jessica Simpson shoe collection for Black Friday. The mom-of-three’s clothing and lifestyle brand, which she founded in 2005, is currently valued at $1billion.

Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles© Getty
Jessica and husband Eric Johnson made the 2022 Jessica Simpson Fall Collection launch a family affair with their kids Maxwell, Ace and Birdie

Of course, the star isn’t just a business woman. Married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014, she’s a mom to Maxwell, 11 (who is almost as tall as her mom already!), Ace, 10, and four-year-old Birdie.

In 2020 Jessica told People how being a mother has affected her style. “I find myself going for more sophisticated looks, but I do think that’s kind of trendy right now — just a classier-looking woman,” she said. “I love to show off my curves, but being a mom, I guess I do it in a little bit more classy way, even though for Halloween I was a milkmaid – but there are moments.”

