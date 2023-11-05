Jessica Simpson stuns in vampy mini dress and thigh-high boots in photo that gets fans talking

Jessica Simpson is proud of the progress she has made when it comes to improving her health, and she is not afraid to show it off.

The former reality star has been candid in recent years with her weight struggles, and has been transparent about both her sobriety and how she achieved her nearly 100-pound weight loss.

She recently marked the sixth anniversary of turning her life around, and stunned fans with a beautiful photo of her latest look.

Jessica took to Instagram over the weekend and left fans awed with a snap of her most recent fashion moment, posing in a vampy red dress.

The "I Think I'm in Love With You" singer looked incredible posing in her home wearing a skin-tight red mini dress with a bustier-style strapless neckline and black lace attachées, which she paired with a black feather clutch and matching platform knee-high boots.

Sticking to the sultry night-out theme, she styled her signature blonde hair straight and wore a smokey-eye make-up look.

"What's yours will find you when you least expect it," Jessica wrote in her caption, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments, first and foremost from her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross, who left behind a string of fire and red heart emojis.

"Gorgeous!!!" one fan also wrote, as others followed suit with: "Jessica you are perfect," and: "Looking stunning as always!!!" as well as: "Loving the dress, looking fabulous as always" plus another one of her fans added: "Wow you look amazing!!!"

© Instagram Jessica has gotten candid about her impressive weight loss

Earlier this week, as she marked the sixth anniversary of getting sober, Jessica reshared an Instagram post of hers from 2021, where she reflected on her wellness journey.

© Getty The star lives with her three kids and husband Eric Johnson in California

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," she wrote at the time, adding: "I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," she continued, and explained: "I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

She concluded: "I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

